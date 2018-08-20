Terrorist opens fire on Israeli troops on Gaza border

Gunfight on Gaza border as terrorist opens fire on Israeli forces, prompting IDF unit to return fire.

A terrorist operating out of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip opened fire on IDF forces stationed along the Gaza border Monday morning, sparking a gunfight between Israeli soldiers and the terrorist.

The incident occurred along the border of the northern Gaza Strip, an IDF spokesperson said Monday, when a single terrorist opened fire on an Israeli army unit.

“IDF soldiers shot at a terrorist who had opened fire on them in the northern Gaza Strip,” the spokesperson said.

“There were no injuries to our soldiers, and no damage reported.”

The attack comes as Israeli and Hamas negotiators continue their efforts to reach a framework for a ceasefire agreement.

The talks, conducted by proxy through Egypt, are reportedly close to yielding a deal for a ceasefire, senior Hamas officials claim, despite opposition by the Palestinian Authority.

PA leaders have criticized the talks, arguing that the PA must be included in any negotiations with Israel, and that a successful ceasefire cannot be brokered between Hamas and Israel without the full reestablishment of PA control over the Gaza Strip.

“So long as there is no internal Palestinian reconciliation, under which total control of Gaza is returned to the Palestinian Authority, no ceasefire plan can be implemented in Gaza,” a senior PA official close to PA chief Mahmoud Abbas told Israel Hayom.