British Airways, Air France scrap all Iran-bound flights

British Airways announced Thursday that it will scrap all of its Iran-bound flights starting in September after sanctions make the routes "not commercially viable".

According to the Associated Press, the carrier announced on Thursday that "we are suspending our London to Tehran service as the operation is currently not commercially viable.

"We are sorry for any disruption this may cause to our customers' travel plans and we are in discussions with our partner airlines to offer customers rebooking options.

"Alternatively, they will be offered a full refund or the opportunity to bring their flights forward."

Hours later, Air France announced that it was also cancelling its flights to Tehran as of September 18th.

The news comes as the Islamic Republic's economy continues to suffer from a new slate of US sanctions. The 2015 agreement between Iran and world powers lifted international sanctions. In return, Iran agreed to restrictions on its nuclear activities, increasing the time it would need to produce an atomic bomb.

In May However, Trump pulled out of the 2015 deal and recently signed an executive order officially reinstating U.S. sanctions against Iran.

The sanctions target Iran's access to American dollars and steel and automobile industries, ban trade with Iran in gold and other precious metals, and include other sanctions which were lifted under the 2015 deal.

Additional sanctions will be imposed on November 4, targeting Iran's oil and shipping industries.

The European signatories to the deal did not agree with Trump’s decision to leave the deal and have been trying to save the accord, which they see as crucial to forestall an Iranian nuclear weapon.

Tehran has demanded that Europe come up with an economic package to offset the effects of the U.S. withdrawal. On Thursday, the EU announced that will give Iran 18 million euros ($20.6 million) annually part of the effort to save the deal.