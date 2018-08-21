Did the IDF try to conceal attempted attack on soldiers?

Did the IDF try to hide an attempt to attack IDF soldiers in the northern Gaza Strip yesterday?



A terrorist armed with Kalashnikov and grenades tried to infiltrate Israeli territory in the Zikim area at 7 am and carry out an attack against the forces working to build the sea barrier.



According to Yediot Aharonot, Lieutenant General Omri, the commander of the Rotem Battalion and another company commander from the Givati ​​Brigade charged the terrorist and killed him from a range of about 16 yards. In parallel, an IDF tank fired a shell at the terrorist.

The serious incident was documented by IDF lookouts but, in contrast to previous incidents, the IDF Spokesperson's Office did not provide footage to news outlets.



The only message was laconic: "IDF soldiers fired at a terrorist who opened fire at them in the northern Gaza Strip. There are no injuries to our forces and no damage was done."

The IDF Spokesperson's Brigade did not tell us about the fighters' assault and the killing of the terrorist, or even about the weapons he came with. It is possible, as stated, that it was decided to "hide" the attack so as not to harm the agreement between Israel and Hamas led by Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman.