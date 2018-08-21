Body of Jerusalem stabber returned to his family

Many residents of Umm al-Fahm attend funeral of Ahmad Mahameed who tried to stab a policeman in Jerusalem's Old City.

The body of terrorist Ahmad Mahameed, an Israeli Arab resident of the city of Umm al-Fahm who tried to stab a policeman in the Old City of Jerusalem on Friday, was transferred to his family on Monday night.

Many of the city's residents attended his funeral, which took place shortly after his body was returned.

Mahameed, 31, approached several police officers near the Temple Mount on Friday afternoon. He tried to stab one of them with a knife before being shot dead by the officers who were at the scene.

No one was physically injured, but Magen David Adom paramedics treated two women for emotional trauma.

Mahameed’s family, as well as the city of Umm al-Fahm, later claimed he was mentally ill and should not have been killed.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman rejected those claims on Sunday, saying, "I expect the Umm al-Fahm municipality to do some soul-searching – this is preaching and crocodile tears. When a stabber is charging you, you have a few seconds to think and make a decision. Is the policeman supposed to know the terrorist's life-story?"