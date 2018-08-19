Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman rejected criticism of contacts with Egypt and the United Nations ahead of a political settlement to the military situation in Gaza.

"The interest is security quiet - any other initiative is irrelevant," Liberman said in a CNN interview. "We're not talking to Hamas, but we won't tell Egypt or the UN that we don't want to talk to them. We have to be smart."

In the interview, Liberman criticized the Supreme Court justices who increased the sentence of Border Policeman Ben Dari from nine months to 18 months in prison. Dari is accused of killing an Arab who was throwing rocks at Border Policemen in Beitunia in 2014.

"Those who really fight terror every day - who are exposed to provocations - also have feelings, they aren't robots," he said. "It could be that under the operational circumstances, the soldier behaved less than correctly. That doesn't mean he should be punished in such a manner," said the Defense Minister.

Several celebrities and public figures support Ben Dari and proclaim, "You don't abandon a soldier in the field!":

Liberman rejected claims made by the Umm al-Fahm municipality and the family of the terrorist who tried to stab a policeman and was shot dead during the weekend, asserting the man was mentally ill and should not have been killed.

"I expect the Umm al-Fahm municipality to do some soul-searching - it's preaching and crocodile tears. When a stabber is charging you, you have a few seconds to think and make a decision. The policeman knows the terrorist's life-story?" wondered the Minister.