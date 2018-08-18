Greenblatt on Gaza: Time to embrace a better future

Jason Greenblatt, the U.S. Special Representative for International Negotiations, on Friday welcomed the efforts to achieve calm in Gaza.

Writing on Twitter, Greenblatt commended Egypt, Israel and the UN’s Middle East envoy, Nickolay Mladenov, “for their roles in an effort to end the violence and terror in the Gaza area. Much can be achieved for all people in the region through honest talk and meaningful action.”

“Terror and violence have held back the Palestinians of Gaza for too long and will NEVER succeed. There can be a better future; it is time to embrace it,” he added.

Earlier on Friday, the Palestinian Arab Ma'an news agency published details regarding the potential ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas and the other terrorist organizations in Gaza.

According to the report, the agreement does not include a demand to stop the demonstrations on the Gaza border but does include an obligation by Hamas to prevent the participants from approaching the border fence and to stop launching incendiary kites and balloons at Israel.

A senior Hamas source said that the issue of the civilians and bodies of Israeli soldiers held by Hamas would not be discussed until Israel's intentions regarding the lifting of the blockade on Gaza are clarified. He estimated that the issue would be relevant two months after the implementation of the ceasefire.

On Wednesday, a political source said that the Israeli Security Cabinet had decided that any future arrangement with Hamas would include the return of the fallen soldiers and civilians held in Gaza.

