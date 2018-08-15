Cabinet reportedly refuses ceasefire with Hamas unless bodies of soldiers and civilian captives returned to Israel.

A source made it clear after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday that any future arrangement with Hamas would include the return of the fallen and civilians held in the Gaza Strip.

"There will be no real arrangement with Hamas without the return of our boys and citizens to the home and the promise of quiet for a long time. The current calm is the result of aggressive IDF activity that will continue as necessary. In light of this, the Kerem Shalom operation was renewed and the fishing area was opened," the source said.

The Ministry of Defense announced that according to the decision of Minister Avigdor Liberman, 700 trucks entered the Kerem Shalom crossing today and transferred merchandise to the Gaza Strip.

The trucks and construction materials which entered Gaza today include 185 trucks, food trucks - 88, cement trucks - 82, textile trucks - 67 trucks, wheat trucks - 48, mixed trucks - 42, fruit and vegetable trucks - 34, electrical appliances - 22 , Diesel fuel trucks - 20, gas trucks - 14, gasoline trucks - 8, hygiene trucks - 8, other - 82.