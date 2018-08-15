Gothenburg and surrounding towns see 'new', 'coordinated' violence.

Muslims torched and vandalized scores of cars in the Swedish city of Gothenburg and surrounding towns in violence local observers called "new" and "coordinated". Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Tuesday said the disturbances looked organized "almost like a military operation".

Reuters quoted police saying up to 100 cars were either set on fire or vandalized in Gothenburg, Sweden's second-biggest city and in nearby towns such as Falkenberg and Trollhattan.

"We believe that up to 100 cars have been burned or damaged," Police Spokeswoman Ulla Brehm said.

"They were organized and prepared."