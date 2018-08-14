Swedish PM 'furious' after youths set 100 cars on fire

Swedish police investigate series of arson attacks, say they may have been coordinated using social media.

More than 100 cars were set on fire in Sweden on Monday evening, the Daily Mail reported.

The attacks took place in Malmo, Gothenburg, Helsingborg, Hjällbo, Malmo and Frölunda Torg.

Gangs of masked rioters set fire to vehicles and threw stones at policemen, in a wave of apparently coordinated attacks. The Daily Mail noted that the newspaper did not specify the identity of the attackers, except to say that they were "young people," a code name for Muslims, most of whom are immigrants.

It is believed that the attacks were coordinated using social media.

Ulla Brehm, a spokesperson for Gothenburg's police noted that some of the culprits are minors.

"We have already started making calls to the parents of the youths who were taking part in this," she told SVT.

Speaking to Sveriges Radio P1, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven said, "I'm furious, for real. My question to these people is 'what the... are you doing?" He also noted that the attacks were "extremely organized."

No one was injured and no arrests have been made.