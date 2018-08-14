Corbyn and Netanyahu clash on Twitter

British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Monday fired back at Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, after Netanyahu criticized Corbyn for visiting a cemetery in Tunisia containing memorials to Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) terrorists.

The Daily Mail on the weekend published photos of Corbyn at the cemetery holding a wreath near the graves of some of the terrorists who were responsible for the massacre of the 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

“The laying of a wreath by Jeremy Corbyn on the graves of the terrorist who perpetrated the Munich massacre and his comparison of Israel to the Nazis deserves unequivocal condemnation from everyone – left, right and everything in between,” Netanyahu tweeted.

Corbyn later replied with a statement of his own in which he said Netanyahu’s claims were “false” before proceeding to criticize the Prime Minister and his policies.

“What deserves unequivocal condemnation is the killing of over 160 Palestinian demonstrators in Gaza by Israeli forces since March - and a discriminatory nation state law sponsored by his government that formalizes the second class status of Arab citizens,” charged Corbyn, in reference to the ongoing violent protest marches along the Gaza border, which are openly encouraged by Hamas, as well as the Nationality Law recently passed by the Knesset.

The cemetery incident is the latest in a series of controversies that have plagued Labour and Corbyn over the anti-Semitism in the party.

Over the last several years, dozens of Labour members have been suspended over their anti-Semitic statements.

Corbyn himself has been accused of holding anti-Semitic views by senior UK Jewish leaders. Corbyn has also been criticized for calling Hamas and Hezbollah his "friends" and for outright refusing to condemn those two terrorist organizations despite being urged to do so by local Jewish groups.

Most recently, the party was criticized over its refusal to adopt in full the definition of anti-Semitism by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.

Corbyn then published an op-ed in The Guardian, in which he acknowledged that the party has “a real problem” when it comes to anti-Semitism, but strongly rejected the idea that it poses any threat to the British Jewish community.

He subsequently published a video in which he acknowledged that anti-Semitism has surfaced in the party and apologized for “the hurt that has been caused to many Jewish people.”