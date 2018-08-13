Hamas official: We are not afraid of assassinations

Hamas member dismisses the threats made in Israel to eliminate senior members of the group.

Husam Badran, a member of the Hamas political bureau, on Sunday dismissed the threats made in Israel to eliminate senior members of the group.

"The statements made by the occupation and its threats to murder senior Hamas members are positions that arouse irony and indicate the confusion in which the occupier lives," Badran wrote in a post on his Facebook account.

"These threats do not frighten a Palestinian child, let alone the leaders of the resistance organization...The blood of all our people is precious," Badran added.

"The period in which the occupation harmed the Palestinians without a response to its crimes has come to an end," he declared.

Hamas and the other terrorist organizations in Gaza have adopted a policy of tit-for-tat against Israel, which includes a response to any Israeli action in Gaza, particularly if it resulted in deaths.