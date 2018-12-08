Hamas: Equation of 'blood for blood' will continue

Senior Hamas officials stress that the "resistance" will continue to implement the new policy of response to Israel's actions.

Khalil al-Hayya, a member of the Hamas political bureau, said on Friday that "the Palestinian people are capable of imposing the equation of life in freedom and dignity because of their steadfastness and sacrifice and despite the repeated attacks of the occupation."

Al-Hayya spoke at one of the processions held as part of the “March of the Return” east of Gaza. He declared that these processions would continue until the goals of return and breaking the “siege” on Gaza are achieved. The weekly protest marches include violent confrontations along the Gaza border and attempts to attack IDF soldiers in various forms.

"We support the people of Gaza who demand a life of freedom and dignity in the face of those who impose a siege," al-Hayya said. "We are sending a message to the occupation that our people are determined to work to end the occupation and to lift the siege on Gaza at all costs.”

Ahmed Bahar, deputy chairman of the Palestinian Authority parliament and a senior member of the Hamas leadership, said that the Palestinian resistance would continue to protect the rights and national principles of the Palestinian people.

In this context, he stressed that the new equation of the organizations of the resistance will remain in force and will be based on bloodshed in response to bloodshed, shelling in response to shelling and calm in response to calm, while at the same time preserving the right to resistance for the protection of the Palestinian people and the holy places.