Terrorists throw grenade at soldiers on Gaza border

Weekly riots along Gaza border continue. Rioters try to infiltrate Israel, attack IDF soldiers with grenade.

The weekly riots along the Gaza border continued on Friday, with the IDF saying that 9,000 rioters gathered in five locations along the border fence.

The rioters throw firebombs, explosive devices and rocks at IDF forces and at the fence, and burned tires near the fence. The IDF responded by using riot dispersal means and acting in accordance with the rules of engagement.

In addition, an IDF force identified on Friday evening an attempt by Arabs to cross the fence and return immediately to Gaza.

A number of terrorists hurled a grenade at IDF troops in the northern Gaza Strip. No IDF troops were injured. In response to the violent riots, IDF tanks struck two Hamas posts in the northern Gaza Strip.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said a Palestinian Arab medic was killed by Israeli fire during the protests.

At least 40 Palestinian Arabs were shot by Israeli fire in the protests, the ministry claimed, according to AFP.

The weekly violence along the Gaza border, under the name “March of the Return”, has been ongoing since March 30. The Arabs have been using kites and balloons with explosives attached in order to set fire to Israeli property.

The thousands of balloons and kites carrying incendiary and makeshift explosive devices have sparked hundreds of fires and caused millions of dollars in property damage inside Israel.

The violent protests have been openly encouraged by Gaza’s Hamas terrorist rulers.

