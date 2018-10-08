Hamas planning confrontations along border

Hamas calls on Palestinian Arab public to participate in mass marches along Gaza border on Friday.

Hamas is calling on the Palestinian Arab public to participate in mass marches along the Gaza border with Israel on Friday, under the title "Freedom and Life Day."

Hamas' call for large-scale demonstrations and disturbances along the border was published shortly after a senior Hamas official confirmed that a ceasefire had been agreed upon with Israel, a report that Israeli officials denied.

From the wording of the call, it appears as though Hamas is planning violent confrontations with IDF forces as well as attempts to infiltrate into Israel.

Hamas believes the ceasefire does not include the continuation of the popular resistance against Israel, which in its view includes violent confrontations, attempts to infiltrate the border, and attacks in various forms, including firing of firebombs, stabbing attacks, ramming attacks, and more.

The weekly violence along the Gaza border has been ongoing since March 30. The Arabs have been using kites and balloons with explosives attached in order to set fire to Israeli property.

Last week during these violent protests, a number of suspects infiltrated Israel from southern Gaza, hurled firebombs and an explosive device in the border fence area and then returned into Gaza.