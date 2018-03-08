Gazans infiltrate into Israel

IDF targets Hamas post in Gaza after a number of suspects infiltrate Israel and hurl firebombs and an explosive device.

A number of suspects infiltrated Israel from southern Gaza on Friday evening, hurled firebombs and an explosive device in the border fence area and then returned into Gaza.

In response, an IDF tank targeted a Hamas military post in southern Gaza.

The incident came as 8,000 violent rioters gathered in five locations along the Gaza border throughout the day, attempting to sabotage security infrastructure.

IDF troops responded with riot dispersal means and operated according to standard procedures.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said one person was killed by IDF fire.

The weekly violence along the Gaza border has been ongoing since March 30. The Arabs have been using kites and balloons with explosives attached in order to set fire to Israeli property.

The thousands of balloons and kites carrying incendiary and makeshift explosive devices have sparked hundreds of fires and caused millions of dollars in property damage inside Israel.

The so-called “March of the Return” protests have been openly encouraged by Gaza’s Hamas terrorist rulers.

