Former Defense Minister Ehud Barak attacked Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) after she said the Supreme Court's disqualifying the Nationality Law would lead to a war between the authorities.

"Ayelet Shaked is like a little boy who hides himself in a pillow and thinks he can't be seen. The young Minister reveals incredible ignorance. Anyone who threatens the Supreme Court is ignorant or proto-fascist," Barak told Radio 103FM.

"The vision of the Jewish Home Party with the man and woman heading it is racist and messianic, with their rabbis Lior and Ginsburgh, the sources of inspiration for the murderer of Rabin and the murderers of the Dawabsha family, who threaten the future of Zionism."

Minister Shaked did not remain silent but said: "After discovering that most of the public isn't with him, Ehud fled. This time to the Supreme Court.'' (In Hebrew the word for "fled", barach, is similar to Barak, and Ehud Barach has become a popular nickname.) She reiterated her position that "legislation is enacted in the Knesset by a democratic majority, not by running to the Supreme Court."

"The Nationality Law itself will certainly not be disqualified in the Supreme Court," she explained, adding that the Supreme Court has no authority to disqualify Basic Laws.