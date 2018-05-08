Report: Jared Kushner working to close UNWRA

Jared Kushner is working to discover true number of refugees, close UNRWA, report says.

White House Adviser Jared Kushner is working to uncover the true number of Palestinian Authority (PA) refugees.

The number given stands at several million, but this includes descendants of refugees, as well as those who have settled in other countries and those who still live in their homes.

According to the American Foreign Policy magazine, Kushner has told senior White House officials that UNRWA is the central problem in correctly defining the refugees, and its activities should be limited.

Foreign Policy also quoted an internal January 11 email which stated that, "It is important to have an honest and sincere effort to disrupt UNRWA. This [agency] perpetuates a status quo, is corrupt, inefficient and doesn’t help peace."

"Our goal can’t be to keep things stable and as they are. … Sometimes you have to strategically risk breaking things in order to get there."

In a June meeting, Kushner demanded Jordan strip its PA refugees of their status, eliminating the need for UNRWA operations in Jordan, Foreign Policy noted.