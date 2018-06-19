Kushner, Trump envoy meet with Jordan king

Jason Greenblatt, Jared Kushner meet King Abdullah II in Amman day after king meets with PM Netanyahu.

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Jason Greenblatt and adviser Jared Kushner on Tuesday met with Jordan's King Abdullah II in Amman to discuss the Arab-Israeli peace process.

The meeting came less than a day after the Jordanian monarch hosted Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in a short but rare visit.

"They discussed increasing cooperation between the United States and Jordan, regional issues, the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and the Trump administration's efforts to facilitate peace between the Israelis and Palestinians," the White House said in a statement.

In his talks with Netanyahu on Monday, the king stressed the need for progress on efforts to resolve the Arab-Israeli conflict "based on the two-state solution".

The US delegation's trip also includes stops in Israel, Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.