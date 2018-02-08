Syria says it opened fire against Israeli planes

Syrian anti-aircraft missile systems on Thursday night hit planes that attacked the country, the Syrian official news agency, SANA, reported.

According to the report, the planes were Israeli and were believed to be unmanned.

Russian media, meanwhile, reported that "a hostile target was shot down in the vicinity of western Damascus, near the border with Lebanon."

Israel has not commented on the report at this time.

On Wednesday night, Israeli planes attacked a number of armed terrorists in the southern part of the Syrian Golan Heights, killing seven terrorists.

After the area was searched, explosive belts and a Kalashnikov rifle were found.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman made clear on Thursday morning that Israel views the Assad regime as responsible for all events on the Syrian side of the border.

"As far as we're concerned, the situation is going back to what it was before the civil war - meaning there's a clear address, there's responsibility, and there's a central government," he said.