IDF eliminates 7 terrorists in Syrian Golan

After aerial attack last night, searches of the area this morning reveal explosive belts and Kalashnikov rifle. 'IDF is on high alert.'

Israeli planes attacked a number of armed terrorists in the southern part of the Syrian Golan Heights on Wednesday night, killing seven terrorists.



After the area was searched this morning, explosive belts and a Kalashnikov rifle were found.

"The IDF is ready and on high alert to protect the security of Israeli residents," the IDF spokesperson said.

Defense Minister Liberman made it clear his morning that Israel views Assad's regime as responsible for all events on the Syrian side of the border.

"As far as we're concerned, the situation is going back to what it was before the civil war - meaning there's a clear address, there's responsibility, and there's a central government," he said.

"We did not involve ourselves and we do not involve ourselves in Syria's internal issues - as long as they keep to three guidelines which are central for us: 1) Keeping to every tiny detail of the Separation of Forces Agreement of 1974, 2) Syrian and must not act as Iran's forward base from which to fight Israel, 3) Syria cannot become a primary transfer point for smuggling weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"The moment all three of these conditions are met, we have no reason to interfere or act in Syria. The moment they are not met, we will act according to the State of Israel's security interests."