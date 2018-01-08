Turkey promises to retaliate for U.S. sanctions

Spokesman for Turkish President warns his country will retaliate against any sanctions over trial of American pastor.

A spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Tuesday his country will retaliate against any U.S. sanctions over the trial of a Christian pastor on terrorism charges, according to Reuters.

At the same time the spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, also said he expects the two countries to resolve their differences through diplomacy.

Kalin added the foreign ministers of the two countries, who are attending a meeting in Singapore, will hold talks this week.

Relations between Turkey and the United States have spiralled into a full-blown crisis over the trial of American pastor Andrew Brunson, who was in custody for 21 months in a Turkish prison until he was transferred to house arrest last week.

In a tweet on Thursday, Trump threatened to impose economic sanctions on Turkey over its refusal to release American pastor Andrew Brunson who has been detained in the country for more than year.

“The United States will impose large sanctions on Turkey for their long time detainment of Pastor Andrew Brunson, a great Christian, family man and wonderful human being. He is suffering greatly. This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!” he tweeted.

Hours after Trump’s tweet, Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu fired back at Trump in a tweet of his own.

“No one dictates [to] Turkey. We will never tolerate threats from anybody. Rule of law is for everyone; no exception,” he stated.

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan responded to Trump and clarified that Turkey will stand its ground.

The United States would be losing a strong and sincere partner if it does not change this attitude, Erdogan added.

On Monday, Turkey’s National Security Council responded to Trump’s threats, saying the United States’ use of threatening language against Turkey “is unacceptable and disrespectful” given the ties between the two allies.