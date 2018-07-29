Amb. Haley: 'No more free passes for those who bully Israel'

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley's speech to Christians United for Israel summit.

Mordechai Sones,

Haley
Haley
Reuters

US Ambassador to the United Nations Niki Haley spoke before some 5,000 Christians United for Israel (CUFI) members at their Washington policy conference last week.

The speaking roster for the three-day conference also included a video address by Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and a live speech by Israeli ambassador to Washington and senior advisor to Netanyahu Ron Dermer. Haley has made support for Israel a central plank of her tenure at the UN.

Activists met with 98 percent of lawmakers or their staff members, a CUFI spokesman told JTA.

The speaking roster also included Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz of Texas, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.




Tags:CUFI, nikki haley




top