Christian activists push anti-BDS bill

Some 5,000 activists for Christians United for Israel (CUFI) spent the final day of their Washington policy conference lobbying for a bill that would restrict Israel boycotts, among other legislative actions.

The speaking roster for the three-day conference included a video address by Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and live speeches by US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Ron Dermer, the Israeli ambassador to Washington and a senior adviser to Netanyahu. Haley has made support for Israel a central plank of her tenure at the UN.

CUFI activists pushed a bill that would extend some longstanding restrictions against complying with the Arab League Boycott to businesses that comply with the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Movement targeting Israel. The bill has backers in both parties.

Activists met with 98 percent of lawmakers or their staff members, a CUFI spokesman told JTA.

The speaking roster also included Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz of Texas, Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

“For years CUFI was at odds with the previous administration on a wide range of issues, but since President Trump took office we’ve seen one victory after another,” CUFI’s founder, Pastor John Hagee, said in a statement. “We are here in Washington advocating for issues that will strengthen the US-Israel relationship during a time when the White House is keenly interested in doing just that.”

Also speaking was Stuart Force, the father of Taylor Force, an American slain in 2016 by a Palestinian Authority terrorist. CUFI was one of several major movers behind a law enacted this year which slashes funding to the Palestinian Authority as long as it continues payments to terrorists or their families.