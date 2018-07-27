Stabbing victim Yotam Ovadia laid to rest

Terror victim Yotam Ovadia is laid to rest on Friday. Father-in-law: It breaks my heart to hear your son cry, 'Daddy, Daddy.'

The funeral of Yotam Ovadia, 31, began on Friday afternoon in Givat Shaul, Jerusalem.

Ovadia was brutally murdered on Thursday evening when a 17-year-old terrorist jumped the security fence in the Jerusalem-area town of Adam and stabbed him to death.

The terrorist, identified as Tarak Da'ar Yousef, also stabbed two other Jews. One is in moderate condition and the other was released from the hospital on Thursday night.

Ovadia is survived by his wife Tal and two children: Two-year-old Harel and 7-month-old Itai.

On Thursday night, Ovadia was on his way to his parents' home, where he was to pick up ingredients for a special dinner he planned to make to surprise his wife. On the way, he was stabbed and murdered by the terrorist.

Ovadia's father-in-law Yehuda Edery said, "My heart breaks to hear your little son calling, 'Abba, Abba' (Daddy, Daddy - ed.)."

"Your little son can't manage without you.

"We want to ask your complete forgiveness if we did anything to you. We all wanted only the best for you.

"Thank you for what being what you were for your beloved children and your beloved wife Tal. We are praying for Heavenly mercy to help her through this difficult period. We will hold you in our hearts forever."

Participating in Ovadia's funeral were Tourism Minister Yariv Levin (Likud), Deputy Defense Minister Rabbi Eli Ben Dahan (Jewish Home), MK Moti Yogev (Jewish Home), Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat, and GOC Central Commander Nadav Padan.





