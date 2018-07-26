Iran rules out 'one-sided' talks with United States

Iran's foreign ministry says Iran will never take part in negotiations with the United States under threat.

Iran will never take part in one-sided negotiations with the United States under threat, foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

"America should forget forever the idea of one-sided negotiations under the shadow of a threat," he was quoted as having said.

According to the IRNA news agency, Qassemi also said that Iran has filed an official letter of objection to the Swiss embassy in Tehran, which oversees U.S. diplomatic relations in the Islamic Republic.

His comments appeared to be a response to U.S. President Donald Trump, who on Tuesday kept open the possibility of negotiating an agreement to denuclearize Iran.

“We’ll see what happens, but we’re ready to make a real deal, not the deal that was done by the previous administration, which was a disaster,” he said.

The comments by Trump were a turnaround from remarks he made earlier in the week, when he warned Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Twitter not to threaten the United States again.

Before Trump’s tweet, Rouhani had warned the United States not to "play with the lion's tail", saying that conflict with Iran would be the "mother of all wars".

Tensions have heightened between the U.S. and Iran in recent months, after Trump pulled out of the 2015 deal, under which sanctions on Iran were lifted in return for curbs to its nuclear program. Washington has since told countries they must stop buying Iranian oil from November 4 or face financial measures.