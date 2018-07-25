Germany: Record numbers of Islamists, neo-Nazis

In a joint press conference with the president of Germany’s Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Hans-Georg Maassen, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said that the number of Islamists considered dangerous to German society and liable to carry out acts of terror against civilians is at an all-time high.



"Today there are 774 dangerous Islamists in Germany, more than ever," Seehofer told reporters. He added that "work must be done in an increased manner in order to return these people to the countries from which they came."

Apart from the dangerous Islamists, the number of neo-Nazis living in Germany is also significantly higher than in previous years. According to the data presented by Seehofer and Maassen, there are 6,000 people in Germany who openly identify themselves as neo-Nazis, while radical left-wing figures also rose by 4 percent to 29,500.



According to the report compiled by the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the number of people living in Germany and recognized as believers in radical Muslim Salafism stands at 10,800, while the number of right-wing extremists considered dangerous is 24,000.