PA: Western Wall is part of Al-Aqsa

PA religious leaders deny the Jewish connection to the Western Wall and claim that it is an Islamic site.

The official Palestinian Authority (PA) news agency Wafa reported on Monday about the incident in which a heavy boulder crashed into the egalitarian plaza at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, but noted that the incident involved "a rock that had been cut off from the wall of the Western Al-Aqsa Mosque."

Wafa wrote in its report, "The Al-Buraq Wall (the Islamic name of the Western Wall) is part of the western wall of the Al-Aqsa Mosque under the control of the forces of the occupation, who call it the Wailing Wall."

According to Islam, Al-Buraq is the name of a horse-like flying beast on whose back Muhammad rode from Mecca to the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the night when he ascended to heaven.

Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, Grand Mufti of "Palestine", claimed the fall of the boulder might be related to the Israeli excavations in the region. The Islamic Endowments Department is examining the location of the fall, he added.