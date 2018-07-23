Miracle at Western Wall

A stone fell off the Western Wall on Monday morning - but by miracle, no one was injured.

The stone fell into the egalitarian prayer plaza, also known as the "Ezrat Yisrael." It hit the prayer platform a few meters from a woman who happened to be visiting.

The Ezrat Yisrael will continue operating as usual, but the platform where the stone fell will be temporarily closed.

Yizhar Hess, who heads the Conservative movement in Israel, said, "A huge tragedy was prevented this morning. The Western Wall reminded us that it...requires regular inspections by engineers. Professionals are already at the scene."

"The prayer platform, which is next to the Western Wall itself, will be closed until further notice (the Ezrat Yisrael will function as usual)."

Hess also called for an inspection of "the entire Wall" in order "to prevent a huge tragedy in the future."

Unlike the other Western Wall prayer areas, the Ezrat Yisrael stands empty for most of the year, with the exception of occasional bar and bat mitzvah ceremonies. It also sat empty on Tisha B'Av evening, when Jews traditionally fast and mourn the destruction of both Holy Temples.