PA embassy denies Gaza scientists were eliminated

PA embassy in Algeria denies reports that two scientists from Gaza were eliminated, insists they suffocated as a result of a gas leak.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) embassy in Algeria denied on Sunday night reports that two Palestinian Arab scientists from Gaza had been eliminated in the country.

A statement from the embassy quoted by Kan News claimed that the bodies of the two, a doctor and a student, were discovered in their apartment and that an initial examination found that they suffocated as a result of a gas leak.

Earlier reports in Arab media asserted that the two scientists, identified as Suleiman Muhammad al-Farra and Muhammad Muhammad Hamid al-Banna, were eliminated.

In April, Fadi al-Batsh, a Hamas scientist who was said to be a rocket-making expert, was shot dead in a hail of bullets by motorbike-riding attackers as he walked to a mosque in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

Hamas has accused Israel of being behind Batsh’s death.




