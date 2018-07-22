Report: 2 Gaza scientists eliminated

Two Gaza scientists were eliminated in Algeria, Arab media claimed.

According to the report, Palestinian Authority representatives in Algeria informed the families of Suleiman Muhammad al-Farra, 33, and Muhammad Muhammad Hamid al-Banna, of their deaths.

"Intial investigations into the incident....show that they suffocated from gas," the PA representative said. "Their absence alerted the neighbors, who informed the authorities. [The authorities] broke into the men's apartment and found both of them lifeless."

Both men were from the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis. According to some reports, one of the men was a doctor and the other was a researcher.

The report claimed that they died in their apartment as a result of gas suffocation or an electric short.

Arab media report they were eliminated.