IDF opens fire on Hamas post after mortars land near Negev town

Terrorists in Gaza fire projectiles at Israeli towns in western Negev. IDF responds with tank fire on Hamas positions in Gaza.

The IDF hit a Hamas position in the Gaza Strip Thursday afternoon, following a series of mortar attacks on Israeli forces and civilian towns near the Gaza border, an army spokesperson said.

Terrorists operating out of the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave fired mortars Thursday afternoon at Israeli territory, landing within the Eshkol Regional Council in the western Negev. Emergency sirens were activated in the area, prompting residents to seek shelter.

Eshkol Regional Council spokeswoman Yifat Lifner reported that explosions had been heard in the Eshkol region, but no injuries had been reported in the mortar attack.

The council later confirmed that at least one projectile had landed next to a town in the Eshkol Regional Council.

In response to the attack, the IDF shelled a Hamas observation post inside the Gaza Strip.

“Earlier today, projectiles were launched from the Gaza Strip at Israeli territory,” an army spokesperson said. “Sirens sounded in the Eshkol Regional Council.”

“In response, an IDF tank targeted an observation post belonging to the Hamas terror organization in the southern Gaza Strip.”

Mortars were also launched at an IDF force operating along the Israel-Gaza border.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli aircraft opened fire at a Hamas cell in the Gaza Strip as it was launching balloons attached with incendiary devices towards Israeli territory.

Sources in the Gaza Strip claimed that one terrorist was killed after an Israeli drone fired two missiles at the terror cell. Three other terrorists were reportedly injured in the attack.