Report: Terrorist eliminated in Gaza

One terrorist was killed and three more injured Thursday afternoon, after an Israeli aircraft opened fire on a terror cell which was preparing airborne incendiary balloons for launch against Israeli targets.

According to Gaza officials, one terrorist was killed in the southern Gaza Strip, near Rafah by the border with Sinai, after an Israeli unmanned aircraft fired two missiles at a group of terrorists who were preparing balloons attached to incendiary devices.

Three other members of the terror cell were injured.

The Israeli military confirmed that it had opened fire on the terrorists Thursday, saying that an IDF aircraft had opened fire at a cell of Hamas terrorists.

“Earlier today, a Hamas terrorist squad was launching arson balloons from the southern Gaza Strip into Israeli territory,” an IDF spokesperson said.

“In response, an IDF aircraft fired towards the squad. The IDF will continue to operate decisively against Hamas-led terror activities, and views any kind of this activity with great severity.”

In recent weeks, terrorists operating out of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip have launched thousands of balloons and kites carrying incendiary and makeshift explosive devices towards Israeli territory. The wave of ‘kite terror’ has sparked hundreds of fires in Israeli territory and caused millions of dollars in damages.