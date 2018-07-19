

Border Police operating in Yitzhar after female officer injured Large amount of forces arrive at Samaria community after policewoman and Civil Admin. inspector injured from stones thrown by residents. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Flash 90 Yitzhar “Significant action” by Border Police is taking place this morning, Thursday, in the Samaria community of Yitzhar following the injury of a Border Policewoman and a Civil Administration inspector by stones thrown by Jews.



"This is a very serious incident that will soon be answered with offensive operational activity against a handful of criminals who used harsh violence against the fighters," Border Police said.



The policewoman was wounded during an incident that took place on the “Kumi Uri” hilltop near Yitzhar, when a joint force of Border Police and the Civil Administration conducted an area patrol and was attacked by masked men who threw stones at it.



The woman was evacuated to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva for medical treatment.



A Civil Administration inspector carried out deterrent fire in the air. The IDF and Border Police used crowd dispersal measures and arrested three suspects for throwing stones and attacking police.













