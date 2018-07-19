'A disgrace, an attempt to destroy the state'

Israeli lawmakers criticize attack on Border Police officers in Yitzhar in which a female officer was injured.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday evening criticized the attack on Border Police officers near the town of Yitzhar, in which a female officer was injured by rocks that were thrown by residents of the town.

"What a disgrace. Extremists injured a Border Police fighter. One of our fighters, a fighter of the State of Israel. Those who act so violently want to destroy our country. Just like what occurred 2,000 years ago. I call on the police to act to the full extent of the law against this violence," Bennett tweeted.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said, "A barbaric gang of rioters attacked Border Police officers and Civil Administration people with rocks in Yitzhar today and wounded a Border Police officer.”

“We are handling and will deal with this dangerous minority that has grown within us and threatens and harms policemen and IDF soldiers," he added.

MK Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu) noted that "this is not the first time that lawbreakers have harmed IDF officers in uniform or anyone who does not agree with them.”

"I have approached the Police Commissioner, demanding that he act with determination until the criminals are brought to justice," said Forer.