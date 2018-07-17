Trump: Discussions with Putin, Netanyahu on Israel's security

President Trump says US and Russia on the same page regarding need to prevent threats to Israel originating from Syria.

US President Donald Trump delivered a statement Tuesday on his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During his statement, Trump said that he and Putin were in agreement on the need to uphold Israel's security.

"We discussed Israel and the security of Israel, and President Putin is very much involved now with us in a discussion now with Bibi Netanyahu on working something out surrounding Syria, specifically with regards to the security and long-term security and Israel," Trump said.

Trump said that the two leaders also discussed the Iranian and North Korean threats.

Putin said following their meeting Monday that Trump "paid particular attention" to Israel's security needs during their discussions on Syria.

"As far as Syria is concerned the task of establishing peace and reconciliation in this country could be the first showcase example of successful joint work," Putin said, adding that he and Trump agreed that Israel's border with Syria should be secured according to the terms of the 1974 UN ceasefire agreement.