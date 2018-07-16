Putin: Trump stressed Israel's national security

Russian president says US President Donald Trump 'paid particular attention' to Israel's security needs in discussions on Syria.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that US President stressed Israel's national security during their meeting in Helsinki Monday.

According to Putin, Trump "paid particular attention" to Israel's security needs during their discussions on Syria.

"As far as Syria is concerned the task of establishing peace and reconciliation in this country could be the first showcase example of successful joint work," Putin said, adding that he and Trump agreed that Israel's border with Syria should be secured according to the terms of the 1974 UN ceasefire agreement.

The assurances come as the Assad regime, with Russian backing, has engaged in an offensive against rebels in southwestern Syria, bringing the Syrian army closer to the demilitarized zone on the border with Israel.

President Trump stated that he and Putin discussed imposing sanctions on Iran and its activities in the Middle East, and that cooperation between the US and Russia can save the lives of hundreds of thousands of people.