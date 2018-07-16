Trump: EU is a 'foe' of the US

President Trump slams European Union on eve of meeting with President Putin, calling 28-state union an economic 'foe' of the US.

The European Union is one of America’s ‘greatest foes’, President Donald Trump said Sunday, arguing that the 28-member union’s trade policies were inimical to the interests of the United States.

When asked by CBS’ Jeff Glor on Sunday what he believes is America’s “biggest foe”, the president responded that the US had “a lot of foes”, then proceeded to name the European Union.

"I think we have a lot of foes. I think the European Union is a foe, what they do to us in trade. Now, you wouldn't think of the European Union, but they're a foe.”

Trump also named Russia as a “foe” of the US “in certain respects”.

“China is certainly a foe – they’re a foe.”

“It means that they are competitors. They want to do well and we want to do well. And we’re starting to do well.”

Turning back to the European Union, the president also cited what he claimed was the failure of many EU member states to “pay their bills” in NATO, referring to NATO’s burden-sharing benchmark, requiring member-states to spend at least 2% of their respective GDPs on defense.

The president made the comments a day before his much-anticipated summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on Monday.

Trump has said he is going into Monday’s meeting with “low expectations”, and discussed diplomatic and security issues related to the summit with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, the Israeli premier told his cabinet on Sunday.