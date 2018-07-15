Trump approaches Putin meeting with 'low expectations'

'Nothing bad is going to come out of it, and maybe some good will come out.'

President Trump is keeping a poker face ahead of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to an interview with CBS Evening News. "I go in with low expectations," the President said. "I'm not going with high expectations."

Trump was interviewed one day after Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced 12 Russians would be indicted for alleged attempts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, and before Monday's meeting with Putin in Helsinki, Finland.

Asked about his goals for the meeting, Mr. Trump said, "I'll let you know after the meeting," saying "nothing bad" will come out of the discussion.

"I think it's a good thing to meet. I do believe in meetings. I believe that having a meeting with Chairman Kim was a good thing. I think having meetings with the president of China was a very good thing. I believe it's really good. So having meetings with Russia, China, North Korea, I believe in it. Nothing bad is going to come out of it, and maybe some good will come out."

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu related to the Helsinki conference at today's cabinet meeting. "Yesterday I spoke with US President Donald Trump. We discussed security and diplomatic issues in light of developments in the region, with Syria and Iran first and foremost, of course. These issues will also come up at the presidents' summit in Helsinki," Netanyahu said.

"Of course I discussed them with President Putin last Wednesday. I thanked President Trump for his strong policy against Iran because since this policy has been taken, we have seen a great effect on – and inside – Iran. President Trump clearly reiterated his commitment to the security of Israel and his willingness to help the State of Israel in various fields and, of course, I thanked him for that."