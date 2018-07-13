Gaza health ministry claims teen killed in violent riots

Gazan health ministry says 15-year-old was shot dead by Israeli soldiers during clashes near the Gaza border with Israel.

The Gazan health ministry claimed on Friday that a 15-year-old Palestinian Arab teenager was shot dead by Israeli soldiers during clashes near the Gaza border with Israel.

The teen was killed east of Gaza City, while 25 other Palestinians were wounded as protests along the frontier spilled over into clashes, ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qodra said, according to AFP.

The IDF said in a statement that thousands of Palestinian Arabs violently rioted along the border on Friday.

“The rioters hurled grenades, explosive devices, and firebombs, burned tires, and hurled rocks at the security fence and IDF troops.”

“No IDF injuries have been reported. IDF troops are responding with riot dispersal means and live fire in accordance with the rules of engagement. During the violent riots, the forces thwarted an attempt to break through the security fence and infiltrate Israel from northern Gaza,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

“Hamas continues to send civilians to the security fence, endangering their lives by using them as a cover for terror acts. The IDF will not allow security infrastructure to be damaged, and will operate to prevent violent rioters and terrorists from doing so,” it added.

Since March 30, Arabs have been holding weekly violent riots along the Gaza border and have been using kites and balloons with explosives attached in order to set fire to Israeli property.

The thousands of balloons and kites carrying incendiary and makeshift explosive devices have sparked hundreds of fires and caused millions of dollars in property damage inside Israel.

The so-called “March of the Return” protests have been openly encouraged by Gaza’s Hamas terrorist rulers.

