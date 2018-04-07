Earthquake felt in northern Israel

4.1 magnitude earthquake felt in Haifa and the area. No injuries or damages reported.

An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale was felt early Wednesday morning in northern Israel, the Geophysical Institute of Israel said.

Residents of Haifa and the area had earlier reported feeling an earthquake.

So far there are no reports of injuries or damages.

Last November, Israelis across the country felt an earthquake which originated on the Iraq-Iran border.

In January 2017, an earthquake that originated near the eastern shores of Crete was also felt in Israel.

In November of 2016, an earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale which struck southern Lebanon was also felt in northern Israel, in cities such as Tzfat and Kiryat Shmona.

There were no reports of injuries or damage in either Lebanon or Israel.