Israeli injured in Honduras transferred to Florida hospital

Woman injured in zip-lining accident transferred to Florida for treatment.

The Israeli woman who was injured in a zip-lining accident in Honduras was transferred via air to a Florida hospital.

The woman, 28, celebrated her wedding several weeks ago.

She and her 29-year-old husband were honeymooning in Honduras when a zip-lining accident killed her husband and left her with severe injuries.

There are currently no updates regarding the transfer of the man's body to Israel for burial.

Israel's Foreign Ministry and the Israeli Consulate in Guatemala are working to bring the body home, and are following the woman's recovery.