Third earthquake in less than a week shakes northern Israel on Saturday morning.

An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale shook northern Israel at approximately 5a.m. Saturday morning.

The epicenter was northeast of Tiberias, in the northern Kinneret (Sea of Galilee), Israel's Geophysical Institute said.

Saturday's earthquake is Israel's third in less than a week.

The previous two were felt on Wednesday and Thursday, with magnitudes of 4.1 and 4.3 respectively.

All three had epicenters in northern Israel, near the Kinneret.