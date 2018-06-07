Rouhani: Europe's proposals aren't good enough

Iranian President tells Macron and Merkel Europe’s proposed economic measures to offset U.S. pullout from nuclear are disappointing.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday that Europe’s package of economic measures to offset the U.S. pullout from the nuclear deal does not go far enough, Reuters reported.

“The package proposed by Europe ... does not meet all our demands,” Rouhani was quoted as saying.

Rouhani said Tehran was hopeful that the issue could be addressed when foreign ministers from the five remaining signatories of the nuclear deal meet Iranian officials in Vienna on Friday.

The Iranian President made similar comments in a conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, telling her the European package is "disappointing".

"Unfortunately the proposed package lacked an action plan or a clear roadmap for continuation of cooperation. It only included some general promises like previous EU statements," Rouhani was quoted as saying.

In May, U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 deal under which sanctions on Iran were lifted in return for curbs to its nuclear program. Washington has since told countries they must stop buying Iranian oil from November 4 or face financial measures.

European signatories to the deal are trying to save the accord, which they see as crucial to forestalling an Iranian nuclear weapon.

Rouhani warned on Wednesday his country could reduce its co-operation with the UN nuclear watchdog in the wake of the fresh U.S. sanctions against Iranian oil sales.

“Iran’s nuclear activities have always been for peaceful purposes, but it is Iran that would decide on its level of cooperation with the IAEA,” he told Yukiya Amano, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna.

“The responsibility for the change of Iran’s cooperation level with the IAEA falls on those who have created this new situation,” he added.