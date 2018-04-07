Israeli officials celebrate July 4: 'Much to be thankful for'

Arutz Sheva was on site at the 242nd US Independence Day celebration that took place last night at the Avenue Convention & Events Center at Airport City, and spoke with Israeli officials, who congratulated the US and emphasized the strength of the American-Israeli alliance during the Trump administration.

MK Ofir Akunis (Likud) said, “Happy birthday to the United States of America, we are glad to be at an all-time peak in the alliance between our countries. Both of us [share] one great future, and I’m glad to be here. Mazal tov, America.

Deputy Minister Michael Oren, “In our 70-year history, we’ve never known an administration so friendly. The friendliness is not just from the president and his relationship with the State of Israel, but it’s his entire administration: The secretary of state, national security adviser, defense minister, ambassador to the UN. This is an administration that is with us on issues vital to Israel’s future and security, on Iran and Syria, on Gaza, in the UN, and that is definitely a reason to celebrate.”

Marc Zell, Co-chair of Republicans Overseas in Israel, “This is the second time we celebrate American independence during the Trump administration, but this is coming in a year of great achievements for this president, here in the Middle East specifically, with the moving of the embassy to Jerusalem and the declaration of Jerusalem, and the renewal and reinvigoration of the American-Israeli alliance, the whole change of American in the Middle East, America’s stature in the world, and of course the great success of the American economy at home. This is a year of wonders.”

Dr. Dore Gold, former Israeli ambassador to the UN and president of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, “If you notice, it’s the 242nd anniversary of American independence. This should remind us of resolution 242, which never mentioned Jerusalem, which did not call for a full withdrawal from the territories, and reminds us what our rights are under international principles and that we have to protect them. I think, considering that President Trump has recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, has moved the embassy to Jerusalem, and has gotten us out of that treacherous Iran agreement, we have much to be thankful for.”

MK Amir Ohana (Likud), “This is one of the happiest moments. We have such a close relationship with the current administration, and finally after so many years, it is not only Israel that considers Jerusalem its capital city, but also the USA. Not only this, we also had the nuclear deal which we considered a disaster not only for the safety of Israel, but for the safety of the world. This administration shows a lot of courage, and it is standing alongside its allies. As Vice President Pence said, under Donald J. Trump, if the world knows nothing else, it will know this: America stands with Israel.”

MK Yuval Steinitz, Minister of Energy, “Israel has no greater friend than the US since 1948. The US has always been Israel’s most supporter, strategic backer, and it’s not just about Israel - the US is really the true and only leader of the free world. Therefore, we cherish the US, we share its values, and we are here to celebrate the fourth of July with the knowledge that a strong United States is the best guarantee for a stronger Israel, and a stronger free, democratic world for all human beings.”





