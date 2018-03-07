US Ambassador David Friedman, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu expected to speak.

The 242nd U.S. Independence Day Celebration is taking place at the Avenue Convention & Events Center at Airport City.

The event is expected to include remarks by U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Musical performances will begin with the U.S. Naval Forces Band Flagship performing, followed by a performance featuring Maestro Nir Brandt. At 20:30 the official ceremony will commence.