Zoabi blasts disabled IDF veterans: You are guilty

During the Knesset Education Committee discussion on the "Breaking the Silence Law," MK Hanin Zoabi (Joint List) addressed disabled IDF soldiers who were sitting in the hearing.



"The experience of this gentleman here who lost his eye, may I say that he was in an area that was not his? That he endangered himself and is a victim of himself? Why is a disabled soldier allowed to relate what was done to him, but he doesn’t say what he did during the operation? How can you listen to their experiences and not to the experiences of other soldiers?”



During the discussion over the “Breaking the Silence Law,” Zoabi added, "If you say that the law fights lies, then the best way to fight lies is to expose them to the sun, what you want to bury is always the truth that you are afraid of," Zoabi said. “You can be impervious to 500 babies that were murdered in Gaza.”

MK Moti Yogev of the Jewish Home interrupted her remarks and said, "Your place is in the parliament in Syria or Gaza." MK Ohana (Likud) replied to Zoabi: "Where would you be without the IDF?"



MK Tamar Zandberg of Meretz said at the meeting, "This is not the law of ‘Breaking the Silence’ but of ‘Im Tirtzu’ - a foreign-funded and confidential organization that brings Knesset members to a hysterical and pathetic silencing of mouths that will not be used in practice but will poison and stain the Israeli law book."



Liran Baruch, chairman of the disabled IDF veterans forum, who lost his eye during an operation, told Arutz Sheva at the end of the meeting, "We have no problem with criticism. We have a problem with the lies they are spreading to schoolchildren against IDF soldiers. I was wounded in 2012 during operations in the Qalandiya refugee camp after a rock was thrown at me and I lost my left eye. We, disabled IDF veterans, who lost blood and organs for the sake of the state, will be against anyone who acts against IDF soldiers and the State of Israel. "

The Breaking the Silence Law, approved for second and third readings, states that extreme leftist organizations that operate against IDF soldiers and against the goals of state education will not be able to enter school grounds and meet with students.