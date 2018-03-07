'Breaking the Silence Law' approved for second, third readings

The “Breaking the Silence Law” of Minister of Education Naftali Bennett and MK Shuli Moalem-Refaeli (Jewish Home) was approved Tuesday morning in the Education Committee for second and third readings by a majority of seven to five.



The law states that extreme leftist organizations that operate against IDF soldiers and against the goals of state education will not be able to enter school grounds and meet with students.



Matan Peleg, chairman of the Im Tirtzu Zionist organization, which leads the struggle against extreme left-wing organizations operating in Israel, welcomed the approval of the bill for second and third reading. "The amendment to the bill makes it clear once and for all that it is impossible to have it both ways. Those who make a living from activity against the State of Israel and IDF soldiers will not receive an entry ticket to schools.”

"The Knesset has made a very necessary reform today. The State of Israel is not the UN. It needs to continue to preserve the Jewish and democratic identity of the State of Israel, nothing more," added Peleg.



Liran Baruch, chairman of the Israel Defense Forces disabled veterans' forum, said: "We arrived today to encourage MK Shuli Moalem, initiator of the important law to remove hostile elements from the education system. It is inconceivable that anti-Israeli organizations that provoke unrest will enter and corrupt our best youth with lies. "