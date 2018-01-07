Gaza bomb found in Israeli forest

Bomb squad dispatched to forest near Kiryat Gat after explosive device discovered. Police suspect kite or balloon used as delivery system.

An explosive device launched by Arab terrorists operating in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip was found in an Israeli forest Sunday afternoon, a police spokesperson said.

According to Israel Police, the bomb was found in a forest east of the city of Kiryat Gat in southern Israel.

A police bomb squad was dispatched to the scene to defuse the explosive device.

“Police units responded to a suspicious object found in an open area in a forest east of the city of Kiryat Gat,” the spokesperson said Sunday.

“Bomb disposal experts at the scene prevented any further danger to the public. Police have requested that residents in southern Israel notify police of any sightings of balloons or kites that are spotted.”

Police say the bomb was likely launched by terrorists in the Gaza Strip, who used either a kite or helium balloon to carry the device into Israeli territory.

In recent weeks, terror cells operating in the Hamas-ruled enclave have launched thousands of kites and balloons carrying incendiary devices and improvised bombs into Israel territory, sparking dozens of fires and causing millions of dollars in property damage.

Last week, Israeli military officials revealed evidence directly linking the Hamas terror organization to the wave of ‘balloon bomb’ and ‘terror kite’ attacks. While the use of kites and balloons to carry weapons into Israeli territory was not initiated by Hamas, the terror group adopted the tactic and organized cells to manufacture and launch the weapons, IDF officials said.