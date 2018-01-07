Jerusalem's deputy mayor grilled over bribery allegations

Police say Meir Turgeman advanced the interests of local business at city hall in exchange for bribes.

Deputy Jerusalem Mayor Meir Turjeman was grilled for several hours by investigators from the Lahav 433 anti-fraud unit at their Lod headquarters.

Turjeman is being investigated over offenses ranging from involvement in bribery, fraud and breach of trust, as well as abuse of power and tax offenses.

Turgeman was one of four people arrested this past March and is accused of abusing his position for the benefit of two of the other suspects.

According to the police, Turgeman advanced the interests of the owners of the Koresh Hotel, which is located on Jaffa street in Jerusalem. The hotel is in a historic building dating back to the time of the British Mandate, and renovations to the structure are subject to strict preservation laws. Turgeman is accused of illegally assisting the hotel owners' efforts to renovate the property in exchange for bribes.

He is also accused of promoting the interests of the owners of the Artemisia Events Hall, located in Jerusalem's Talpiot industrial zone, in exchange for being able to hold his own events there free of charge.