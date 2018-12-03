Senior Jerusalem official arrested on suspicion of corruption

Israel Police on Monday morning arrested four people, including an elected official serving in the Jerusalem municipality.

The four were arrested on suspicion of bribery, fraud, breach of trust, tax crimes, and abuse of a public position. In addition, their homes and offices were searched.

One of those arrested is a real estate developer, who owns a large event hall in the city. One of those arrested was interrogated in the past in connection to another police investigation.

The investigation is being managed by Israel Police, working together with investigators from Tel Aviv's Tax Authority and the Prosecutor for Taxation and Economy.

The senior municipal official is suspected of receiving benefits worth money in exchange for promoting others' interests.

All four were brought for interrogation. They will be brought to the Rishon Lezion Magistrates Court Monday afternoon, where their arrest will be extended.